Pengpid S, Peltzer K. Gend. Behav. 2019; 17(2): 12991-12998.
(Copyright © 2019, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
The study aimed to assess the prevalence and correlates of past 12 month's spousal violence victimization and spousal violence perpetration among women (15-49 years) in India. In the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey, a sample of ever married women (15-49 years) (N=66013) were interviewed about spousal violence.
India; physical spousal violence; psychological spousal violence; sexual spousal violence; spousal violence perpetration; women