Abstract

Safety in the work environment is crucial for the provision of quality home-based care by home-based caregivers. This study explores the perceptions of home-based caregivers regarding their safety in the context of home-based care so that policymakers and the Department of Health and Social Development can use the results to improve the working conditions of home-based caregivers. Non-probability purposive sampling was used to select 43 home-based caregivers working in a rural South African municipality area who participated voluntarily in focus group interviews. Data were analysed qualitatively by means of thematic coding. Home-based caregivers were exposed to safety risks such as infection, attacks by criminals, snake bites and dogs while providing home-based care. Voluntary home-based caregivers should be supported by the community so that they can also feel free as they provide care to people in their own households.



KEYWORDS: Home-based caregivers, Home-based care, Risk, Safety

Language: en