Abstract

The spurious logics used to justify child sex dolls: BBC Three documentary The Future of Sex: Sex Robots and Us follows presenter James Young as he interviews manufacturers of lifelike sex dolls and robots around the world. In a Tokyo sex-doll factory in 2018, with headless dolls at varying stages of development strewn all around, one doll in particular catches Young's attention. Unlike the other dolls modelled on adult women, this one is small.

