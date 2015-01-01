SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Writzl L, Wollmann CA, Iensse AC, Silva AN. Ciência e Natura 2020; 42: e18.

10.5902/2179460X40840

This research concerns in to study the genesis of tornadoes in Rio Grande do Sul, a database was made using meteorological channel data, city newspapers and published works to find confirmed records. We used Synoptic Letters of the Brazilian Navy and the INPE satellite images analyzed on the day of each event, the atmospheric systems that were present on the day of the tornado records were identified. The seasonality of recorded events was still identified.


Language: pt

Atmospheric circulation; Circulação Atmosférica; Eventos extremos; Extreme events; Historic; Histórico; RS; Tornadoes; Tornados

