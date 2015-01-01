SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Macedo JA, Pereira BM, Padillo AR. Ciência e Natura 2020; 42: e2.

10.5902/2179460X40489

Children connect with the city mainly through their trips to school. Since childhood children can develop the interest in taking care of the public spaces that surrounds them and develop a questioning character. The Pedala Kids extension project seeks to encourage children to ride bikes and interact with urban space through activities aimed at increasing road safety, encouraging active mobility and respect for life, with long-term effects, contributing to a well-functioning of the city. In partnership with a school in Cachoeira do Sul, the Federal University of Santa Maria - Campus Cachoeira do Sul held the Cycling Games. The aim of this paper is to present the experience of the Games as a playful activity that seeks to contribute to citizenship enhancement of children. With four main stages, the Games had four main steps: brief literature review, meetings with partner agencies for project structuring, preparation of supporting material and realization of the Cycling Games' activities. Thus, this project stimulates the engagement of the academic community in promoting the quality of life of the population of Cachoeira do Sul.

Bicicleta; Bycicle; Child education; Educação Infantil; Mobilidade Sustentável; Sustainable Mobility

