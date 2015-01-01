Abstract

The transport sector may be major responsible for directing the urban development of cities, however this possibility is overshadowed by the overuse of individual motorized modes of transport. This situation leads to problems such as congestion, accidents, pollution and increased travel times. In this scenario Traffic Engineering aligned with the perspective of sustainable urban planning appears as an essential tool to mitigate these effects.,. Studies in this area provide important data such as the number of vehicles traveling in a particular region, as well as their composition, their origins/destinations and their speed of operation. Using this information, obtained from collection and analysis of data through recognized methodologies, urban managers can make decisions about traffic intervention measures aiming to increase traffic safety and efficiency. Therefore, the present article demonstrates the planning for developing a traffic study in a traffic light controlled-intersection of Cachoeira do Sul city, as a result of a cooperation between the Federal University of Santa Maria - Campus Cachoeira do Sul and City Council, also involving practical activities of degree subjects as an active teaching / learning resource.

Language: pt