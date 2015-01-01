Abstract

Following the approval of Law 12.587.12 and an institution of the National Urban Mobility Policy, Brazilian municipalities started adapting new principles of sustainable mobility, thus preparing their Mobility Plans. The city of Cachoeira do Sul, with support from the Santa Maria Federal University (Cachoeira do Sul Campus), has recently developed its plan that focus on current city needs and prioritizing non-motorized modes of transport and public transport services. This paper aims at presenting the process of developing the Plan and extension actions to promote it. During its development, meetings and workshops related to the theme were held, as well as public audiences and technologies were again involved in the analysis of the city's needs regarding mobility. The information collected based diagnostics and analysis to solve current problems. Finally, this paper also presents activities related to the implementation of the Urban Mobility Plan, which shall succeed through actions implemented, their effective monitoring and the support of the population for the principles of sustainable mobility.

Language: pt