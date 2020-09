Abstract

AIM: To investigate the status of workplace psychological violence (WPV) from managers, coworkers, or subordinates against operating room (OR) nurses in mainland China and identify risk factors.



BACKGROUND: WPV is a serious problem for nurses. However, limited information is available regarding the prevalence and risk factors of WPV against OR nurses in mainland China.



METHODS: A multi-center, cross-sectional study was conducted. OR nurses (n = 1557) from 26 hospitals, located in 13 cities of China, participated in this study.



RESULTS: Of the participants, 92.1% experienced WPV (30.9% from surgeons and 18.1% from senior nurses). Only 30.1% of the sufferers would report WPV. A logistic regression analysis revealed that nurses who had been in service longer and with senior professional titles were more likely to experience WPV.



CONCLUSION: Nursing managers should identify and resolve issues in a timely manner. Measures that promote effective team communication and facilitate teamwork, as well as inter-disciplinary educational workshops may be effective.

