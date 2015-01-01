|
El Morr C, Layal M. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1372.
32894115
BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence is a "global pandemic". Meanwhile, information and communication technologies (ICT), such as the internet, mobile phones, and smartphones, are spreading worldwide, including in low- and middle-income countries. We reviewed the available evidence on the use of ICT-based interventions to address intimate partner violence (IPV), evaluating the effectiveness, acceptability, and suitability of ICT for addressing different aspects of the problem (e.g., awareness, screening, prevention, treatment, mental health).
Women; Public health; Information Communication Technology (ICT); Intimate Partner Violence (IPV); Virtual communities