Citation
Ajayi AI, Ezegbe HC. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1370.
DOI
PMID
32894130
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Unintended pregnancy has dire consequences on the health and socioeconomic wellbeing of adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) (aged 15-24 years). While most studies tend to focus on lack of access to contraceptive information and services, and poverty as the main contributing factor to early-unintended pregnancies, the influence of sexual violence has received limited attention. Understanding the link between sexual violence and unintended pregnancy is critical towards developing a multifaceted intervention to reduce unintended pregnancies among AGYW in South Africa, a country with high teenage pregnancy rate. Thus, we estimated the magnitude of unintended pregnancy among AGYW and also examined the effect of sexual violence on unintended pregnancy.
Language: en
Keywords
Sexual violence; Unplanned pregnancy; Abortions; Adolescent and young women; Contraception; Survivors; Unintended pregnancy