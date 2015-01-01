Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In the present study the relationship between illness coping and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in patients after closed head injury (CHI) was analyzed. Furthermore, the study was performed to assess the relative significance of clinical, neuroradiological, psychosocial variables and coping activities after CHI. We hypothesized that the effect of a depressive coping style is significantly stronger than that of all other variables considered.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study took place at the outpatient clinic of the Department of Neurosurgery of the University of Technology (RWTH) Aachen, Germany. Of a total of 98 patients 1-2 years after CHI living in the catchment area of the university hospital fulfilling the inclusion criteria 63 individuals (mean age 40.6 years; 46 males) with a mean of 17.6 months after CHI took part in the study. HRQOL was assessed by means of the Aachen Life Quality Questionnaire (ALQI) and illness coping by the Freiburger Fragebogen zur Krankheitsverarbeitung (FKV).



RESULTS: The patients complained most frequently of impairments in their HRQOL in the areas of free-time activities and social contact. The most intensely used coping activities were distraction and self-management, active problem-oriented coping and religion and looking for sense. Regression analyses revealed exclusively the depressive coping style as the most important predictor of subjectively impaired HRQOL explaining up to 44% of the variance. There was only a modest relationship between patient age and active problem-oriented coping (r =.43; p <.01). The degree of education was negatively associated (r= -.35; p <.01) with depressive coping. A moderate severity of the injury led to significantly more intense activities in the area of minimizing and wishful thinking as compared to a mild CHI (p <.05).



CONCLUSIONS: In patients after CHI rehabilitation measures should focus to the HRQOL areas of free-time activities and social contact. Specific psychological interventions are called for in order to tackle the obviously dysfunctional depressive coping style.

Language: en