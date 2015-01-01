Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To access the trends and focuses of publications on public health emergency preparedness in the timeframe 1997-2019.



METHODS: Publications related to public health emergency preparedness (PHEP) were retrieved from the Web of Science Core Collection database. Bibliometric analyses including output statistics, co-authorship analysis, citation analysis, co-citation analysis, and co-occurrence analysis were performed and mapped using VOSviewer.



RESULTS: A total of 1058 publications on PHEP were included in this study. There was an increasing trend of publication output and citations since 2002. A total of 4605 authors from 1587 institutes and 92 countries contributed to the publications, and the United States lead the field. Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness was the most active and co-cited journal among 243 journals. The knowledge foundation mainly focused on the professionals' capacity, education, and conceptions of PHEP. Epidemics, natural disasters, terrorism, education, and communication were the principle topics; while "vulnerable populations," "disaster medicine," and "hurricane" were the recent hotspots in this field.



CONCLUSIONS: Significant progresses had been achieved worldwide in the past 2 decades, however, improvement of research activity and international collaboration is still a need for most countries.

