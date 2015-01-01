|
Citation
Walker N, Mackean T, Longbottom M, Coombes J, Bennett-Brook K, Clapham K, Ivers R, Hackett M, Redfern J, Cullen P. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Health Promotion Association, Publisher CAIRO Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32894883
Abstract
ISSUE ADDRESSED: It is demonstrated that primary health care (PHC) providers are sought out by women who experience violence. Given the disproportionate burden of violence experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, it is essential there is equitable access to appropriate PHC services. This review aimed to analyse whether Australian PHC policy accounts for the complex needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women experiencing violence and the importance of PHC providers responding to violence in culturally safe ways.
Language: en
Keywords
primary health care; public policy; interpersonal violence; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders; women’s health