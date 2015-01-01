Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of unintentional injuries and its associated factors among under-five children in Rural Delhi.



METHODS: This community based cross-sectional study was conducted in Pooth Khurd village of Delhi during 2018 among under-five children and their care givers. Primary caregivers of the child in the randomly selected households were interviewed using a semi-structured pretested questionnaire. The data related to unintentional injuries in past 12 months and its associated factors were collected, and entered in EpiData software version 3.1 and analyzed using Stata statistical software version 14.



RESULTS: Unintentional injuries were prevalent in 29.3% (95% CI: 25.8-32.9) of the 650 under-five children included. Male children had 1.4 times increased prevalence of injuries (aPR=1.4 95%CI: 1.1-1.7). As the age increases from 2 years to 5 years the prevalence of injuries increased constantly from 29% to 50%. The prevalence of unintentional injuries was significantly higher among children of working mothers (aPR=1.7 95%CI: 1.4-2.1), family with more than 3 children (aPR=1.6 95%CI:1.1-2.4), household without a separate kitchen (aPR=1.6 95%CI:1.2-2.2) and household with inadequate lighting (aPR=1.8 95%CI:1.4-2.3).



CONCLUSIONS: The factors significantly associated with unintentional injuries were male gender, higher age of the children, maternal occupation, increased number of children in the family, not having a separate kitchen and inadequate lighting.

