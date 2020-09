Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We present our experience of pediatric injuries over 5 years from a level I trauma centre.



METHODS: De-identified data from a prospectively maintained database of pediatric patients was analyzed for demography and injury-related parameters, and management provided.



RESULTS: There were 906 patients (698 male, median age 12 years). Predominant cause was road traffic injuries. The median injury severity score was 9. Abdomen and thorax were the commonest regions affected. There were 44 deaths. Sepsis and hemorrhage were the commonest causes of mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: The magnitude of pediatric injuries is significant, and maintenance of dedicated trauma registries is the need of the hour.

