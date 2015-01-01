Abstract

AIM: The goal of this study was to verify the association between frailty and fall-related efficacy in community-dwelling older people by performing a cross-sectional and longitudinal data analysis.



METHODS: In this study, 339 people aged 65 years and older participated in a baseline survey. Furthermore, people who were not identified as frail in the baseline survey participated in a follow-up survey 6 months later. Frailty was assessed in the baseline and follow-up surveys after 6 months using the Kihon checklist. Fall-related efficacy was assessed at baseline using the short Falls Efficacy Scale International (short FES-I). Potential confounding factors, such as the lower limb functions and psychological functions, were also investigated at baseline. The association between frailty and short FES-I was analyzed using a logistic regression analysis adjusted for potential confounding factors.



RESULTS: At baseline and the follow-up survey, 10.1% and 6.3% of the participants were judged to demonstrate frailty, respectively. The results of the baseline and follow-up data analysis showed that even if potential confounding factors were adjusted for, the short FES-I was significantly associated with frailty. Furthermore, the ability to distinguish the onset of frailty using the short FES-I was analyzed using a receiver operating characteristic curve, and the area under curve, sensitivity, and specificity values were 0.78, 0.92 and 0.56, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: A clear association between frailty and fall-related efficacy was thus observed, as indicated in the cross-sectional and longitudinal data analysis. Furthermore, based on the results of the longitudinal data analysis, the short FES-I was found to be able to predict the progression of frailty and it can thus be a useful screening tool for assessing frailty.

Language: ja