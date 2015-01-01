SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kumari V. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry)

DOI

10.1192/bjp.2020.154

PMID

32892766

Abstract

Emotional abuse and emotional neglect are among the most prevalent of childhood maltreatment types and associated with a range of poor mental health outcomes. We need to move beyond correlational research and shift our focus to sophisticated multimodal studies to fully understand the psychobiological mechanisms underlying these associations and to intervention studies.


Language: en

Keywords

resilience; Childhood experience; emotional abuse; emotional neglect; mental health problems

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print