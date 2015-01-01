Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals especially those with chronic diseases face various problems like psychological distress.



AIM: To evaluate anxiety and depression in morphea patients taking immunosuppressants compared with controls during COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: In this case-control study, electronic data of 42 eligible morphea patients and 42 age-and-sex-matched healthy subjects were extracted. Everyone was asked about the adherence to the health-protocols and symptoms of COVID-19. To investigate anxiety and depression, we designed an online Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) questionnaire; a score ≥11 represents a significant psychological disorder.



RESULTS: The two groups didn't differ significantly in the mean HADS-A and D scores (P = 0.08 and P = 0.79,respectively). HADS-A and D scores were ≥11 in 16.67% and 11.90% of patients, respectively. Mean HADS-D score was significantly higher in morphea patients with sleep problems during COVID-19 compared with those who had not (P = 0.048). 21.43% of patients discontinued their treatment due to fear of COVID-19 and experienced disease recurrence. Adherence to health protocols was higher in patients compared with controls. The rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection was not different between the groups.



CONCLUSION: Although there was no significant difference in anxiety and depression between the groups, it is recommended to provide the opportunity for psychiatric counselling to improve treatment outcomes during this pandemic.

