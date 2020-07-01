Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the frequency, severity, and attention of traumatic brain injury in children, benchmarking disparities and injury characteristics for adolescent patients is pivotal in understanding and enhancing both clinical care and outcomes.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to investigate racial disparities on mechanism of injury, clinical outcomes, and social-health factors among adolescents treated in the emergency department (ED) for a head, neck, or brain injury.



METHODS: This study is the result of a retrospective chart review of head-, neck-, and brain-injured adolescent patients (n = 2857) treated at three community hospital EDs and one stand-alone ED. Outcome measures included patient demographics (gender, race/ethnicity, age), Glasgow Coma Scale score, hospital length of stay, intensive care unit length of stay, mechanism of injury, primary diagnosis, secondary diagnosis of a concussion, ventilation days, discharge disposition, and primary insurance.



RESULTS: There were racial differences in primary diagnosis, mechanism of injury, and insurance status.



RESULTS indicated that a higher proportion of white patients were diagnosed with a concussion compared with black patients (p < 0.001). Moreover, a higher proportion of white patients were seen in the ED for head, neck, or brain injury as a result of a sports or motor vehicle incident, whereas a leading mechanism among black patients was assault (p = 0.01). More white patients had private insurance, whereas more black patients had Medicaid (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The disparities in mechanisms for which black and white adolescent patients are seeking care at the ED for head, neck, or brain injury help to identify social-health risks of sustaining a head, neck, or brain injury. These racial disparities between black and white adolescents seen at the ED for head, neck, or brain injury suggest the need for further research to better understand the national representation of these disparities.

