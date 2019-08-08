SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yi J, Wang F, Qin YL, Wang Y, Lin Q, Xiao Y. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(8): 597-601.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20190808-00334

PMID

32892588

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the workplace violence and compassion fatigue of nurses in emergency department and to explore the relationship between the two.

METHODS: The general information questionnaire, workplace violence scale and professional quality of life scale were used to investigate 957 emergency department nurses of 28 Level II hospitals and above.

RESULTS: The scores of each dimension of the professional quality of life scale for nurses in the emergency department were: compassion satisfaction score was 29.91±7.82, the burnout score was 26.63±5.66, and the second trauma score was 23.17±5.94. The total score of compassion fatigue is 49.80±10.42. The incidence of workplace violence was 77.6%. Workplace violence was negatively correlated with compassion satisfaction (r=-0.250, P<0.01) , and positively correlated with burnout, secondary trauma, and total compassion fatigue (r=0.349、0.340、0.384, P<0.01). Whether there is only non-physical violence in the compassion satisfaction, burnout, secondary trauma, compassion fatigue total score is not statistically significant.

CONCLUSION: Compassion fatigue is more serious in emergency department nurses, and the incidence of workplace violence is higher. Workplace violence has a positive effect on compassion fatigue. Nursing managers should actively prevent workplace violence and improve the working environment, thus reducing empathy fatigue.


Language: zh

Keywords

Emergency department; Workplace violence; Compassion fatigue; Nurse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print