Abstract

The main component of white electric oil is "n-hexane" and other low-carbon alkanes organic components. Poisoning is more common in the nervous system damage caused by long-term inhalation, and acute lung damage caused by mistaken ingestion is rare. This article analyzes the clinical data of a patient who was treated by mistakenly taking white electricity oil poisoning, and explored the clinical and chest CT characteristics of patients with chemical pneumonia caused by white electricity oil poisoning, in order to improve the understanding of the disease.



白电油的主要成分是"正己烷"等低碳烷烃类有机成分,中毒多见于长期吸入致神经系统损伤,因误服导致的急性肺损伤少见。本文对收治的1例误服白电油中毒患者临床资料进行分析，探讨白电油中毒致化学性肺炎患者的临床及胸部CT特点，旨在提高对该病的认识。

Language: zh