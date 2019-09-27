|
Citation
He J, Chen Y, Luo ZH, Jiang WZ, Wei HC. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(8): 631-632.
Vernacular Title
白电油中毒致化学性肺炎一例
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
32892598
Abstract
The main component of white electric oil is "n-hexane" and other low-carbon alkanes organic components. Poisoning is more common in the nervous system damage caused by long-term inhalation, and acute lung damage caused by mistaken ingestion is rare. This article analyzes the clinical data of a patient who was treated by mistakenly taking white electricity oil poisoning, and explored the clinical and chest CT characteristics of patients with chemical pneumonia caused by white electricity oil poisoning, in order to improve the understanding of the disease.
Language: zh