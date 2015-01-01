Abstract

The purpose of this study is to ascertain the levels of sportspersonship, everyday school violence and personal and social responsibility in primary and secondary school students. The sample was comprised of 672 students (382 boys and 290 girls) between the ages of 12 and 16 (M ± SD = 13.99 ± 1.75) at 16 schools in the region of Murcia, Spain. The participants were in the 6th grade of primary education and the 3rd year of compulsory secondary education. They completed the Spanish version of the Multidimensional Sportspersonship Orientations Scale to measure this variable; the Questionnaire on Everyday School Violence; and the Spanish transla- tion of the Personal and Social Responsibility Questionnaire to measure this variable. The results indicated medium-high levels of sportspersonship, low rates of violence suffered compared to violence observed, the latter with medium-high variables, and high levels of responsibility, with higher values in social responsibility. Positive and significant relationships were found between the five dimensions of sportspersonship and the two dimensions of responsibility. On the other hand, the violence suffered and violence observed dimensions correlated negatively and significantly with the five dimensions of sportspersonship and the two dimensions of responsibility. This suggests that that pedagogical models geared towards education in values such as responsibility or sportspersonship should be implemented in order to reduce school violence.



La finalidad de este estudio es conocer los niveles de deportividad, violencia escolar cotidiana y responsabilidad personal y social en los estudiantes de primaria y secundaria. La muestra estuvo compuesta por 672 estudiantes (382 chicos y 290 chicas), con edades comprendidas entre los 12 y los 16 años de edad (M ± DE = 13.99 ± 1.75), de 16 centros educativos de la región de Murcia. Los participantes pertenecían a 6º de primaria y 3º de ESO y rellenaron la versión española de la Escala multidimensional de orientaciones a la deportividad para medir dicha variable; el Cuestionario de violencia escolar cotidiana; y la traducción al español del Cuestionario personal y social, Responsibility Questionnaire, para medir esta variable. Los resultados mostraron unos niveles medios-altos en deportividad, unos índices bajos en violencia sufrida frente a violencia observada, cuyos valores son medio-altos y, unos niveles altos en cuanto a la responsabilidad, con valores superiores en responsabilidad social. Se encontraron relaciones positivas y significativas entre las cinco dimensiones de deportividad con las dos dimensiones de responsabilidad. Por otro lado, las dimensiones de violencia sufrida y observada correlacionaron negativa y significativamente con las cinco dimensiones de deportividad y las dos dimensiones de responsabilidad. De este modo, se sugiere la implementación de modelos pedagógicos orientados a la educación en valores como la responsabilidad o la deportividad para poder reducir la violencia escolar.

Language: en