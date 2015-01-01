|
Sánchez-Alcaraz BJ, Ocaña-Salas B, Gómez-Mármol A, Valero-Valenzuela A. Apunts. Educ. Fís. Deportes 2020; 139: 65-72.
(Copyright © 2020, Apunts. Educació Física i Esports Institut Nacional d’Educació Fisica de Catalunya)
The purpose of this study is to ascertain the levels of sportspersonship, everyday school violence and personal and social responsibility in primary and secondary school students. The sample was comprised of 672 students (382 boys and 290 girls) between the ages of 12 and 16 (M ± SD = 13.99 ± 1.75) at 16 schools in the region of Murcia, Spain. The participants were in the 6th grade of primary education and the 3rd year of compulsory secondary education. They completed the Spanish version of the Multidimensional Sportspersonship Orientations Scale to measure this variable; the Questionnaire on Everyday School Violence; and the Spanish transla- tion of the Personal and Social Responsibility Questionnaire to measure this variable. The results indicated medium-high levels of sportspersonship, low rates of violence suffered compared to violence observed, the latter with medium-high variables, and high levels of responsibility, with higher values in social responsibility. Positive and significant relationships were found between the five dimensions of sportspersonship and the two dimensions of responsibility. On the other hand, the violence suffered and violence observed dimensions correlated negatively and significantly with the five dimensions of sportspersonship and the two dimensions of responsibility. This suggests that that pedagogical models geared towards education in values such as responsibility or sportspersonship should be implemented in order to reduce school violence.
