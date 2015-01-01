Abstract

Here, we report on the fabrication of ﬂame retardant hydrophobic cotton fabrics based on the coating with two-dimensional Hexagonal Boron Nitride (2D hBN) nanosheets. A simple one-step solution dipping process was used to coat the fabrics by taking advantage of the strong bonding between diethylenetriamine (DETA) and hBN on the cotton surface. Exposure to direct flame confirmed the improvement of the ﬂame retardant properties of the coated cotton fabrics. In turn, removal of the flame source revealed self-extinguishing properties. Molecular dynamics simulations indicate that hBN hinders combustion by reducing the rate by which oxygen molecules reach the cotton surface. This time-saving and one-step approach for the fabrication of flame retardant cotton fabrics offers signiﬁcant advantages over other, less efficient production methods.

