Murray AL, Zych I, Ribeaud D, Eisner M. Aggressive Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32895934
It has previously been hypothesized that individuals with elevated attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are at greater risk of bullying perpetration and victimization. Using autoregressive latent trajectory models with structured residuals (ALT-SR) and four waves (ages 11, 13, 15, and 17) of longitudinal data from the normative z-proso study (n = 1526, 52% male), we evaluated the developmental relations between ADHD and bullying using both self- and teacher-reported ADHD symptom data. Analyses suggested that ADHD symptoms primarily increase the risk of bullying perpetration, with a within-person effect of ADHD symptoms on bullying perpetration symptoms identified across ages 13-15 (β = .13) and ages 15-17 (β = .19) based on self-reported ADHD symptoms and a similar effect identified across ages 11-13 (β = .24) and 13-15 (β = .29) based on teacher-reported inattention symptoms. There were also some indications of reciprocal effects and effects involving victimization that merit further exploration in future research.
Language: en
bullying; longitudinal; ADHD; developmental