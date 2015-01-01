Abstract

A critical component of evaluations of the effectiveness of intimate partner violence prevention programmes involves understanding pathways of change among individuals who participate in such programmes, and the intervention or contextual elements that support or hinder these. This paper draws on qualitative evaluations of four intimate partner violence prevention programmes in Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa and Tajikistan conducted as part of the What Works to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls Programme. Using a comparative case study approach, a secondary analysis was applied to thematically analysed data to explore how and why men and women change in response to different types of programmes across diverse contexts. Similar pathways of change were identified including the value of learning and applying relationship skills to support equitable, non-violent relationships; the importance of participatory approaches to challenge harmful gender norms and allow for group rapport; and the integration of economic empowerment activities to reduce drivers of intimate partner violence and conflict, and promote participants' self-confidence and status. These findings provide insights regarding intervention design and implementation factors pertinent to bring about changes in intimate partner violence.

