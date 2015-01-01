SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Leuchter F, Hergarten T, Heister U, Struck D, Schaefer S, Voigt C, Schröder S, Hering R. Dtsch. Arztebl. Int. 2020; 117(26): 460-461.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Deutscher Ärzte-Verlag)

DOI

10.3238/arztebl.2020.0460

PMID

32897185

Abstract

In spite of increasing media reports about violence against emergency service workers (1), the proportion of deployments during which violence is experienced among all deployments is not known. This study aims to assess the absolute and relative frequency of emergency service deployments with and without the experience of violence, perpetrators, circumstances surrounding the incident, characteristics of emergency service staff, and the geographical structure of the district to which the emergency services have been dispatched...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print