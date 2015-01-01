|
Leuchter F, Hergarten T, Heister U, Struck D, Schaefer S, Voigt C, Schröder S, Hering R. Dtsch. Arztebl. Int. 2020; 117(26): 460-461.
(Copyright © 2020, Deutscher Ärzte-Verlag)
32897185
In spite of increasing media reports about violence against emergency service workers (1), the proportion of deployments during which violence is experienced among all deployments is not known. This study aims to assess the absolute and relative frequency of emergency service deployments with and without the experience of violence, perpetrators, circumstances surrounding the incident, characteristics of emergency service staff, and the geographical structure of the district to which the emergency services have been dispatched...
Language: en