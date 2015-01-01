Abstract

BACKGROUND: Past research has indicated that dual systems model constructs (impulsivity, sensation-seeking) are predictors of binge drinking. Further, engagement in routine unstructured social activities also predicts elevated risk for binge drinking. However, there has yet to be any research that examines the interactive effect of these constructs.



METHODS: The present study utilized a sample of 248 undergraduate students to understand the relationships between concepts on interest. A series of ordinal logistic regression models were estimated to determine the direct effects of impulsivity, sensation-seeking, and routine activities on binge drinking and also determine whether or not involvement in routine activities moderated the direct effects of either impulsivity and/or sensation-seeking on binge drinking.



RESULTS: Results indicated that lower sensation-seeking was associated with elevated binge drinking frequency. However, the interaction between routine activities and sensation-seeking indicated a positive relationship. This meant that the effects of high levels of sensation-seeking on binge drinking were exacerbated at higher levels of routine activities involvement.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings of the present study indicate that students high in sensation-seeking and engagement in unstructured socializing present great risk for high frequency binge drinking. However, students who demonstrate low levels of sensation-seeking may also present an at-risk population, as they may be using alcohol to self-medicate anhedonia symptoms.

