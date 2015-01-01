Abstract

Inadequate toilet facilities may increase women's risk of experiencing non-partner sexual violence. We sought to assess the association between young (18-24 year-olds) women's access to toilets and past year non-partner rape experience, in deprived communities in South Africa. Data came from cross-sectional, population-based survey from poor communities from four health districts in two provinces, namely, City of Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, and eThekwini and uMgungundlovu, in KwaZulu-Natal. Descriptive, unadjusted and adjusted associations, were estimated in STATA/IC16, accounting for study design. In total, 10,635 young women provided data on toilet access. Past year non-partner rape prevalence was 5.7%. In adjusted analyses, those reporting a shared toilet were more likely to report past year experience of non-partner rape (adjusted odds ratio: 1.45, 95% confidence intervals [1.17, 1.80]), compared to those with their own toilet indoors. Improving access to private, secure toilets is an important component for the prevention of non-partner sexual violence.

Language: en