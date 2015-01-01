SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carvalho B, Almeida H, Andrade ESS, Zarzar P, Vieira SCM, Heimer MV, Colares V. Oral Health Prev. Dent. 2020; 18(4): 707-712.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Quintessence Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3290/j.ohpd.a45100

PMID

32895653

Abstract

PURPOSE: Investigate dental trauma among adolescents aged 15-19 years and associated factors.

METHODS: The study was conducted in Recife, Brazil and the sample comprised 1485 adolescents of both sexes. The data was collected by clinical examination and interviews were conducted in-between classes by a single trained assessor. Two questionnaires (AUDIT and ASSIT 2.0) were used to investigate the involvement of adolescents with alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs. The classification proposed by Andreasen was used to identify dental injuries. The sample size was calculated using 95% interval level. Pearson's chi-square test and Fisher's exact test were used to confirm the association between the variables.

RESULTS: The prevalence of dental injuries was 17.8%. The main causes of trauma were playing with others (20.8%) and falls (25.4%). A statistically significant percentage of adolescents reported using illicit drugs (13.9%), 15.9% used tobacco and 56.8% used alcoholic beverages. However, no statistically significant difference between the consumption of this drugs and dental injuries (p >0.005) was found.

CONCLUSION: The prevalence of dental trauma in adolescents was high, with no association with drugs use.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Brazil; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Accidental Falls; Prevalence; dental trauma; adolescents; prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Tooth Injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print