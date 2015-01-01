Abstract

PURPOSE: Investigate dental trauma among adolescents aged 15-19 years and associated factors.



METHODS: The study was conducted in Recife, Brazil and the sample comprised 1485 adolescents of both sexes. The data was collected by clinical examination and interviews were conducted in-between classes by a single trained assessor. Two questionnaires (AUDIT and ASSIT 2.0) were used to investigate the involvement of adolescents with alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs. The classification proposed by Andreasen was used to identify dental injuries. The sample size was calculated using 95% interval level. Pearson's chi-square test and Fisher's exact test were used to confirm the association between the variables.



RESULTS: The prevalence of dental injuries was 17.8%. The main causes of trauma were playing with others (20.8%) and falls (25.4%). A statistically significant percentage of adolescents reported using illicit drugs (13.9%), 15.9% used tobacco and 56.8% used alcoholic beverages. However, no statistically significant difference between the consumption of this drugs and dental injuries (p >0.005) was found.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of dental trauma in adolescents was high, with no association with drugs use.

