Citation
Garde AH, Begtrup L, Bjorvatn B, Bonde JP, Hansen J, Hansen M, Harma M, Jensen MA, Kecklund G, Kolstad HA, Larsen AD, Lie JA, Moreno CR, Nabe-Nielsen K, Sallinen M. Scand. J. Work Environ. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Finland Institute of Occupational Health)
DOI
PMID
32895725
Abstract
OBJECTIVEs This discussion paper aims to provide scientifically based recommendations on night shift schedules, including consecutive shifts, shift intervals and duration of shifts, which may reduce health and safety risks. Short-term physiological effects in terms of circadian disruption, inadequate sleep duration and quality, and fatigue were considered as possible links between night shift work and selected health and safety risks, namely, cancer, cardio-metabolic disease, injuries, and pregnancy-related outcomes.
