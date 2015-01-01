|
Citation
|
Doonan SM, Hamilton JR, Johnson JK. Am. J. Drug Alcohol Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32897106
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Reducing racial and ethnic arrest disparities is one driver of cannabis legalization in the US., but outcomes of cannabis policies and equity provisions remain unknown. Early research finds legalization reduces total cannabis incidents, but disparities persist. In response, novel research approaches are emerging, but a comprehensive assessment of their strengths and limitations is needed, particularly when using data sources developed for other purposes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
arrest; Cannabis; marijuana; disparity; equity; legalization