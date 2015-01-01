Abstract

BACKGROUND: Reducing racial and ethnic arrest disparities is one driver of cannabis legalization in the US., but outcomes of cannabis policies and equity provisions remain unknown. Early research finds legalization reduces total cannabis incidents, but disparities persist. In response, novel research approaches are emerging, but a comprehensive assessment of their strengths and limitations is needed, particularly when using data sources developed for other purposes.



OBJECTIVES: This perspective assesses the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), originally developed for crime statistics, as a means to surveil cannabis incident disparities.



METHODS: Massachusetts NIBRS (2000-2013) illustrates discussion points, including around sample inclusion, data integrity, and missing data.



RESULTS: We find that NIBRS is a comprehensive source for state-level monitoring if used with knowledge of its limitations. However, drawing conclusions about disparities requires careful assessment of sample inclusion and any changes to participation rates, data integrity, reporting changes, and missing variables, before analysis and reporting.



CONCLUSION: NIBRS utility would increase with greater or required jurisdiction participation, guidance for collection of racial and ethnic data, and required ethnicity reporting. Despite limitations, cannabis disparity analyses using NIBRS can provide key insights for increasing equity in states considering and enacting cannabis legalization.

Language: en