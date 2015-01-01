Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the clinical utility of the Patient Health Questionnaire-Adolescent (PHQ-A) in screening for depressive disorders in adolescents following traumatic brain injury (TBI).



DESIGN: Retrospective analysis of data collected as a part of routine clinical care over a period of 4 years.



SETTING: Regional rehabilitation facility.



PARTICIPANTS: Adolescents (n = 101) with mild to moderate-severe TBI who were referred for an outpatient neuropsychological evaluation within 1 to 12 months postinjury.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: PHQ-A, PHQ-A_2 (2-item version), and Processing Speed Index (PSI) from the Wechsler scales of intelligence.



RESULTS: Both premorbid depressive disorder and PHQ-A scores predicted a postinjury diagnosis of depressive disorder, with a combined sensitivity of 0.91 and specificity of 0.59. PHQ-A_2 did not reach acceptable levels of sensitivity in predicting suicidal thoughts. PHQ-A scores did not add significantly to the prediction of PSI results after accounting for TBI severity.



CONCLUSIONS: PHQ-A has clinical utility as a screening instrument for depressive disorders in outpatient adolescents with TBI when the cutoff for clinically significant concern is set at more than 4 and premorbid psychiatric history is also taken into account.

Language: en