Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of a de-implementation intervention to support return-to-activity guideline use after concussion.



SETTING: Community.



PARTICIPANTS: Family physicians in community practice (n = 21 at 5 clinics).



DESIGN: Pilot stepped wedge cluster randomized trial with qualitative interviews. Training on new guidelines for return to activity after concussion was provided in education outreach visits.



MAIN MEASURES: The primary feasibility outcomes were recruitment, retention, and postencounter form completion (physicians prospectively recorded what they did for each new patient with concussion). Efficacy indicators included a knowledge test and guideline compliance based on postencounter form data. Qualitative interviews covered Theoretical Domains Framework elements.



RESULTS: Recruitment, retention, and postencounter form completion rates all fell below feasibility benchmarks. Family physicians demonstrated increased knowledge about the return-to-activity guideline (M = 8.8 true-false items correct out of 10 after vs 6.3 before) and improved guideline adherence (86% after vs 25% before) after the training. Qualitative interviews revealed important barriers (eg, beliefs about contraindications) and facilitators (eg, patient handouts) to behavior change.



CONCLUSIONS: Education outreach visits might facilitate de-implementation of prolonged rest advice after concussion, but methodological changes will be necessary to improve the feasibility of a larger trial. The qualitative findings highlight opportunities for refining the intervention.

