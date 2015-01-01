SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Silverberg ND, Otamendi T, Panenka WJ, Archambault P, Babul S, MacLellan A, Li LC, Canadian TBI Research Consortium. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000609

PMID

32898029

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of a de-implementation intervention to support return-to-activity guideline use after concussion.

SETTING: Community.

PARTICIPANTS: Family physicians in community practice (n = 21 at 5 clinics).

DESIGN: Pilot stepped wedge cluster randomized trial with qualitative interviews. Training on new guidelines for return to activity after concussion was provided in education outreach visits.

MAIN MEASURES: The primary feasibility outcomes were recruitment, retention, and postencounter form completion (physicians prospectively recorded what they did for each new patient with concussion). Efficacy indicators included a knowledge test and guideline compliance based on postencounter form data. Qualitative interviews covered Theoretical Domains Framework elements.

RESULTS: Recruitment, retention, and postencounter form completion rates all fell below feasibility benchmarks. Family physicians demonstrated increased knowledge about the return-to-activity guideline (M = 8.8 true-false items correct out of 10 after vs 6.3 before) and improved guideline adherence (86% after vs 25% before) after the training. Qualitative interviews revealed important barriers (eg, beliefs about contraindications) and facilitators (eg, patient handouts) to behavior change.

CONCLUSIONS: Education outreach visits might facilitate de-implementation of prolonged rest advice after concussion, but methodological changes will be necessary to improve the feasibility of a larger trial. The qualitative findings highlight opportunities for refining the intervention.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print