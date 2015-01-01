SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nilawati N, Nurjannah N, Usman S, Saputra I, Bakhtiar B. Bp. Int. Res. Critic. Inst. J.Humanit. Soc. Sci. 2020; 3(3): 1570-1583.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Budapest International Research and Critics Institute)

DOI

10.33258/birci.v3i3.1087

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study deals with the analysis of infant death determinants in Aceh Besar Regency of 2019. One effort to get people to care and know a lot about their health and that of their families well needs a health literacy program. Pregnant women who have low health literacy reduce the success of early pregnancy detection efforts and increase the risk of death in infants or complications. This study is conducted by quantitative design using analytical methods with a Case Control approach. The result shows that there are relationship inter variables. And the most dominant variable in causing infant mortality in Aceh Besar Regeny of 2019 is socioeconomic.


Language: en

Keywords

Aceh; determinants; infant death

