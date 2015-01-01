|
Athar U, Rahman SU, Gill SI, Jamil T, Sharif MA, Sana MK. Cureus 2020; 12(8): e9546.
(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)
32905467 PMCID
After an acid attack, also known as vitriolage, many patients suffer from changes in life perspective, behavior, feelings, social withdrawal, social isolation, and depression. Formal and informal social support is vital for the proper and complete rehabilitation of acid burn victims. The government should form separate public help centers for such patients. The need of the hour, however, is the invention of proper legislation for the prevention of this heinous crime.
trauma; acid attack victims; life perspective; social life; vitriolage