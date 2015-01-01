Abstract

This study examined parental coping with grief and identified protective factors for better coping among parents who suffered the loss of a child during military service in Israel. Coping indicators included complicated grief, functioning in life tasks, succeeding in living meaningful lives, and personal growth. Participants were 164 parents who had lost children 5-16 years previously. We found strong associations between parents' decision to continue life despite traumatic loss and several indicators of coping. Meaning-making was associated with better functioning and greater personal growth. Practitioners should explore with parents the internal struggles about deciding whether to continue in life.

