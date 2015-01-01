Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the suicide mortality trend among Brazilian adolescents from 1997 to 2016.



METHODS: This is an ecological time series study; Prais-Winsten regression was used.



RESULTS: 14,852 suicide deaths were recorded, with mortality rates per 100,000 inhabitants of 1.95 in 1997, 2.65 in 2016 and average of 2.14 for the period 1997-2016; deaths predominated in males (67.59%), as well as deaths due to intentional self-harm (84.19%) and suicides at home (52.69%); the Midwest region had the highest rate in the period (3.71/100,000 inhabitants), in particular the state of Mato Grosso do Sul (8.3/100,000 inhabitants); the suicide trend rose 1.35% per annum in the general adolescent population (95%CI 0.56;2.15), 1.63% in males (95%CI 0.56;2.29), 3.11% in the North (95%CI 2.25;3.98) and 4.19% in the Northeast (95%CI 2.58;5.84).



CONCLUSION: Suicide mortality in Brazilian adolescents showed an upward trend in the period studied.

Language: pt