Trajković N, Pajek M, Sporiš G, Petrinović L, Bogataj. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e2081.
32903452 PMCID
This study aimed to determine the effects of an after-school volleyball program on aggression and physical fitness in 14-16 years old students. One hundred and seven participants were randomized to a small-sided volleyball (SSV) training group or a control group (CON). The SSV group completed 8 months of small-sided volleyball training twice a week after school in addition to the regular physical education classes. Yo-Yo Intermittent Recovery Level 1 test (YYIRT1), medicine ball throw (MED), vertical jump (VJ), and Buss and Perry's aggression questionnaire were evaluated before and after 8 months of training.
adolescents; fitness; high school; aggression; sport; physiological characteristics