|
Citation
|
Dujo López V, González Trijueque D, Graña Gómez JL, Andreu Rodríguez JM. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1856.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32903298 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The NAQ (Negative Acts Questionnaire) has been widely used in more than 40 countries to measure the mobbing phenomenon. This research aims to present a psychometric study based on the Spanish version of the NAQ-R carried out by González-Trijueque and Graña (2013). As opposed to the original scale, this sample contains 23 items and a three-dimension model (personal bullying, work-related bullying, and physically intimidating forms of bullying).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; negative acts questionnaire; psychometric analysis; psychosocial stressor; workplace harassment