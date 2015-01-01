SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dujo López V, González Trijueque D, Graña Gómez JL, Andreu Rodríguez JM. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1856.

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2020.01856

32903298 PMCID

BACKGROUND: The NAQ (Negative Acts Questionnaire) has been widely used in more than 40 countries to measure the mobbing phenomenon. This research aims to present a psychometric study based on the Spanish version of the NAQ-R carried out by González-Trijueque and Graña (2013). As opposed to the original scale, this sample contains 23 items and a three-dimension model (personal bullying, work-related bullying, and physically intimidating forms of bullying).

Methods: We used a heterogeneous occupational sample of 2,538 Spanish employees to analyze internal consistency and concurrent validity. In addition, a Confirmatory Factor Analysis was carried out based on the GLS (generalized least squares) method.

Results: Results showed high internal reliability (Cronbach's alpha = 0.91) and high correlations containing clinical symptoms, burn-out indicators, and coping resources. The Confirmatory Factor Analysis developed upon the heterogeneous occupational sample validates the three-dimension structure in the Spanish version of the NAQ-R aimed to measure harassment behaviors at the workplace.

Conclusion: The NAQ-R reaffirms its validity and reliability as a measure for mobbing-related behaviors. Hence, the scale may become a useful tool in research and forensic practice.


assessment; negative acts questionnaire; psychometric analysis; psychosocial stressor; workplace harassment

