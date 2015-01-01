Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are the leading cause of mortality and disability nationally and globally. There is a need to identify the age and gender distribution of individuals involved in nonfatal RTAs.



Methods: This was a cross-section study using electronic trauma registry data from King Abdulaziz Medical City. We included all trauma registry patients older than 14 years, who were involved in a nonfatal RTA from 2015 to 2017. The data collected included patient demographic information (age and gender), injury mechanism, injury type, and severity.



Results: In total, 1314 patients were included in the analysis. The majority of the sample (88%) was male, with a median age of 25 (interquartile range: 21-35) years. A higher proportion of the male group had severe injury scores. Gender was equally distributed in terms of head-and-neck injuries. The majority (66%) of the sample was admitted in a ward. The female group had a higher proportion (17%) of chest injuries. In terms of age, the 65-year and older group had more severe injuries to the head, neck, and chest.



Conclusions: The findings of this study provide updated evidence regarding the age group most frequently involved in nonfatal RTAs. The evidence from this study supports the urgent need for developing prevention programs such as early awareness and education for young drivers and passengers of both genders.

Language: en