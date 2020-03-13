Abstract

We are living in difficult times. This month's issue of the InternationalJournalofCriticalIllnessandInjuryScience has a collection of articles relating to trauma, and this led me to reflect on how this pandemic may affect the human psyche in times of injury. More specifically, how can the influence of COVID-19 on a person's mental health contribute to violence or allow the consideration of violence? The stresses of disease, isolation, confinement, political philosophy, and the economy are creating a concerning, if not toxic, milieu for society. The result of any combination of these factors can lead to violence against self or others, specifically suicide, domestic violence (or gender-based violence [GBV]), street crime, and political violence. They are important concerns related to this pandemic, and the medical community should reflect and act on these matters during this COVID-19 pandemic.



This once-in-a-century catastrophic pandemic has presented the U.S. and the rest of the world with an unprecedented challenge. While mitigation of COVID-19's physiological effects is extremely important, what is also important is its effects on the economy as a driver of concern and dissent throughout the world. The resultant unemployment has reached frightening levels, as has the fear of global famine in low-income countries.[1],[2] While some portions of the workforce can work from home, many cannot, and these individuals and their families are confronted with precarious circumstances.[3],[4] In April 2020, 22 million U.S. workers became unemployed due to COVID-19, for a total of 33.5 million since March 13, 2020.[5] Ten years of job gains in America have disappeared. There were 7.1 million Americans unemployed before this date, so the total of Americans unemployed is now over 40 million for a real rate of 24.9%; at the peak of the depression, the unemployment rate was 25.6%.[6] This economic impact may be primarily due to the states' "stay at home" orders, and while such orders were quite necessary, the socioeconomic disruption that occurred has the potential to lead to violence. The types of violence that are addressed here fall into four categories: (1) suicide, (2) domestic violence, (3) street crime (rape, murder, assault, robbery, drugs, etc.), and (4) political violence.



Loss of a job and financial problems are well-recognized factors for suicide.[7] These problems are at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarantine can compound these factors, in that it is associated with adverse psychological effects, and these effects can last for a prolonged period of time,[3],[8] especially in those who are already suffering from depression...

