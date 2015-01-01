|
Citation
Bodaghi B, Shahparvari S, Fadaki M, Lau KH, Palaneeswaran E, Chhetri P. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32904513 PMCID
Abstract
Efficient delivery of multiple resources for emergency recovery during disasters is a matter of life and death. Nevertheless, most studies in this field only handle situations involving single resource. This paper formulates the Multi-Resource Scheduling and Routing Problem (MRSRP) for emergency relief and develops a solution framework to effectively deliver expendable and non-expendable resources in Emergency Recovery Operations. Six methods, namely, Greedy, Augmented Greedy, k-Node Crossover, Scheduling. Monte Carlo, and Clustering, are developed and benchmarked against the exact method (for small instances) and the genetic algorithm (for large instances).
Language: en
Keywords
Clustering algorithm; Emergency recovery operations; Expendable resources; Heuristics algorithms; Multi-resource scheduling; Non-expendable resources