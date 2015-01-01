Abstract

Due to the rapid ageing of the population, the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers has dramatically increased in Northeast Asia countries including South Korea. In order to ensure the mobility of elderly drivers and prevent the risk of accidents, it is necessary to consider various factors, which may affect elderly drivers while driving in urban areas. The primary goal of this study is to examine the characteristics of elderly drivers' traffic accidents in urban areas using spatial econometrics models. The study reveals that the highly populated areas (e.g. commercial areas, employment centres, and subway station catchment areas) have a higher risk of accidents involving elderly drivers. Also, due to an increase in cognitive response time and physical ageing of the elderly, the factors which represent complex driving condition for elderly drivers (e.g. traffic islands, intersections, and school zones) are found to be positively associated with the risk of accidents.

