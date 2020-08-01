|
Spitzen TL, Tull MT, Baer MM, Dixon-Gordon KL, Chapman AL, Gratz KL. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 277: 631-639.
BACKGROUND: Despite theories that negative reinforcement in the form of relief from negative emotions maintains nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), no studies have examined the extent to which specific emotional consequences of NSSI predict the maintenance of NSSI over time or explain the greater risk for NSSI found among individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD) pathology. This study examined whether specific emotional consequences of NSSI relate to the continuance of NSSI behavior over a 12-month period and explain the relation of baseline BPD pathology to future NSSI.
Nonsuicidal self-injury; Emotion; Borderline personality; Deliberate self-harm; Prospective; Shame