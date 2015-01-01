|
Macias RL, LeBrón A, Taylor K, Silva M. J. Community Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32906199
Hurricane Maria was the largest disaster in Puerto Rico's history, affecting Puerto Rican communities throughout the United States. We conducted focus groups using a grounded theory approach with adults displaced from Puerto Rico to a northeastern community 12 (n = 5) and 17 months (n = 7) postdisaster. Key informant interviews were also conducted with nine community advocates working with displaced hurricane survivors. Emerging themes reflect narrative and social identity processes following collective trauma.
Language: en
posttraumatic stress; disaster; collective trauma; Latino; narrative storytelling