Abstract

Hurricane Maria was the largest disaster in Puerto Rico's history, affecting Puerto Rican communities throughout the United States. We conducted focus groups using a grounded theory approach with adults displaced from Puerto Rico to a northeastern community 12 (n = 5) and 17 months (n = 7) postdisaster. Key informant interviews were also conducted with nine community advocates working with displaced hurricane survivors. Emerging themes reflect narrative and social identity processes following collective trauma.



FINDINGS emphasize the need for timely and long-term disaster responses that build on community strengths without leaving communities to cope on their own. We discuss how incorporating group storytelling in postdisaster research is a culturally sensitive practice that can promote resiliency among survivors.

Language: en