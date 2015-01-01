SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schulze C, Budd L. J. Community Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jcop.22446

32906222

By presenting institution-level variables of 118 universities across 50 states and the District of Columbia, we provide a descriptive overview of the types of programs and sexual assault-related data. Specifically, we examine correlations between policies and practices related to sexual assault prevention and reports of rape. As expected, we found that universities with policies pertaining to affirmative consent, alcohol, and inclusive definitions of assault, combined with practices like mandatory training and transparency with campus climate survey findings, also have higher reports of sexual assault.


Language: en

sexual violence; rape; bystander intervention program; campus climate surveys; sexual assault prevention

